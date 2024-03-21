Andhra Pradesh elections 2024: Visakhapatnam Collector seeks staff details for allocation of election duties

March 21, 2024 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Collector A. Mallikarjuna has directed the Heads of various departments to send details of employees working under their jurisdiction to the district administration. He said that except for those employees placed under emergency duties, all others have to invariably participate in election duties.

The Collector held a special meeting with the HODs on poll management, allotting election duties to employees, and other issues at the Collectorate here on Thursday. He called for their cooperation and concerted efforts for the smooth and peaceful conduct of the polls

Dr. Mallikarjuna directed the officials to ensure adequate staff was deputed on poll duties, based on the need, in tune with the guidelines of the Election Commission of India. The details of the employees should be submitted to the district administration by the time the first round of randomization was done, he said.

District Revenue Officer K. Mohan Kumar, VMRDA Joint Commissioner V. Ravindra, and HODs of various departments participated in the meeting.