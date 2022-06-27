Andhra Pradesh: DRM inaugurates arts and handicrafts kiosks at Vizianagaram and Chipurupalli railway stations

‘Waltair Division is committed to promote local artisan associations’

‘Waltair Division is committed to promote local artisan associations’

Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy inaugurated arts and handicrafts kiosks at Vizianagaram and Chipurupalli stations, through video conferencing as part of the concept of ‘One Station, One Product’ on Monday.

Interacting with the artisans, the DRM told them about the commitment of Waltair Division in promoting local recognised handicrafts and artisans associations.

Waltair Division was promoting such stalls over the Division, starting with Etikoppaka toys at Visakhapatnam railway station on March 25 and local artifacts stalls were opened at Rayagada, Jagdalpur, Duvvada and Paralakhemundi stations earlier.

The stalls at Vizianagaram and Chipurupalli stations display jute products of ‘Gogu Kiranalu Producers’, a local jute products manufacturing unit . A wide variety of jute products like bags, holders, laptop bags, canvas and cloth are showcased at the stalls.

ADRM(Operations) Manoj Kumar Sahoo; Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi, Senior DCM -II Preethi Rana and Divisional Commercial Manager Urvashi Kumari participated through video conferencing.