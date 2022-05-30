Andhra Pradesh: Dr. Ambedkar cannot be limited to a district, says Chinta

The ongoing bus yatra by the YSR Congress Party leaders is a big farce in the name of propagating social justice, says Chinta Mohan

May 30, 2022 17:45 IST

‘Naming a small district after him and then fighting over it is undesirable’

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar is a phenomenon and he is an international figure, he cannot be limited to a district, said former Union Minister Chinta Mohan.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, he took strong exception to the recent rioting and arson at Amalapuram in Konaseema district.

“I am not against Konaseema district being named after Dr. Ambedkar. But people and the State government should realise that Ambedkar is respected internationally and his principles and doctrines are practised across the globe. Naming a small district after him and then fighting over it is undesirable. By naming a small district after him, the authorities concerned are equating him with YSR Rajsekhara Reddy,” Mr. Mohan said.

Taking a dig at the ongoing bus yatra by the YSR Congress Party leaders, he said it was big farce in the name of propagating social justice.

If the YSR Congress Party is really keen on doing social justice, they should revive the scholarships for the 80 lakh odd students who are being deprived of the scholarship amount, he said. Depriving the young minds of scholarship amount is social injustice, he said.

Steel plant issue

He also criticised the YSRCP leaders and the leaders from other parties, including the Left parties, on the way they were handling the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant privatisation issue.

“The Union Government had also tried to privatise the Tirupati International Airport, but they could not do it after I took up the issue with the Union Government,” Dr. Mohan said.

“VSP is a prestigious plant and it had come up after sacrifices were made by the people of Andhra. It just cannot be given away to a private player. But at the same time the protest and the feeling of the people cannot be registered only by doing some hunger strike or dharnas once in a while. The leaders have to take it up with the authorities concerned at the Centre in a sustained way, the way I had done for the Tirupati airport. I had camped at New Delhi for over 25 days and ran from pillar to post to convince them that privatisation of the airport was a bad move,”he said.