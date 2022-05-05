Andhra Pradesh: Don’t give Jagan a second chance, Naidu tells people

‘Welfare schemes introduced by the YSRCP govt are old wine in a new bottle’

Claiming that none in Andhra Pradesh is happy during the tenure of YSR Congress Party’s (YSRCP) tenure, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has said that people must not give a ‘second chance’ to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had sought one chance and you (people) have seen the results—spiralling prices of essential commodities, hike in taxes, the rise in the incidents of land grabbing and crimes against women. You should ensure that this is his last chance,” Mr. Naidu said while addressing a public meeting at Thallavalasa in Bheemunipatnam constituency on Thursday evening.

Buoyed by the response from the people, Mr. Naidu dismissed the welfare schemes introduced by the YSRCP government as ‘old wine in a new bottle’.

“The TDP had implemented several welfare schemes such as Panduga Kanuka, Pelli Kanuka, Pasupu Kumkuma, apart from providing funds to eligible beneficiary for foreign education. Anna Canteens served food at subsidised price to the poor. This government is giving with one hand and taking it away with the other,” said the former Chief Minister.

SSC exam

Referring to the incidents of malpractice in the SSC examinations, Mr. Naidu alleged that YSRCP leaders were encouraging it. On the claim of the YSRCP government of providing employment, he said while it gave volunteers jobs at ₹5,000 a month, the TDP had given IT jobs by training students through engineering colleges.

Mr. Naidu further said that the TDP had provided fee reimbursement benefits to 16 lakh students, while the ‘Jagananna Vidya Deevena’ benefits are being provided to only 10 lakh students.

He criticised Home Minister T. Vanitha for her alleged comments on mothers with regard to atrocities against girls.

Mr. Naidu recalled that during his tenure, he had reduced the cess on petrol and diesel by ₹5 a litre and dared Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy to do the same.

Referring to the borrowing of Rs.8 lakh crore by the State government during the last three years, he said that it would become Rs.12 lakh crore in the next two years and AP would become the second Sri Lanka. “Only the Telugu Desam government can provide an answer to this ‘Badhude…badhudu’,” he said and called upon the people to support his endeavour to put the State back on the right track.