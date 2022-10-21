Andhra Pradesh: documents relating to smart meters sent for judicial preview, says EPDCL CMD

ADVERTISEMENT

Chairman and Managing Director of APEPDCL K. Santosha Rao has said that before the installation of smart meters in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Rajamahendravaram and Eluru Circles, the relevant documents had been sent for judicial preview.

In a statement issued here on Friday, Mr. Santosha Rao noted that as part of the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), introduced by the Union Government, the necessary process to replace the old meters of 33 KV, 11 KV feeders, distribution transformers and all government offices with smart meters is going on in the jurisdiction of APEPDCL through the Advance Metering Infrastructure Service Provider (AMISP).

It has been informed that these will be set up under CAPEX and OPEX (TOTEX) mode. The documents have been sent for judicial preview, so that suggestions and objections could be received from the public/consumers for transparency in the works related to smart meters.

These documents are included in the official website of the Judicial Commission www.judicialpreview.ap.gov.in He added that public/consumers may submit their suggestions and objections by 5 p.m. by November 1 on the judicial commission’s website.