Andhra Pradesh: documents relating to RDSS tender works submitted for judicial preview, says EPDCL CMD

‘Consumers can send their suggestions or objections by November 9’

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
November 01, 2022 20:57 IST

The Chairman & Managing Director of Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company (APEPDCL) K. Santhosha Rao on Tuesday said that before inviting tenders for works under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), introduced by the Centre, the relevant documents have been submitted for judicial preview.

The works relate to the strengthening of the power distribution system, reduction of power distribution losses by segregation of 11 KV agricultural feeders and UG cabling works in disaster-prone areas in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari and West Godavari circles.

He said as the part of the above scheme segregation of 11 KV overloaded feeders, improvement of rural distribution system and development of basic infrastructure was required for providing quality and uninterrupted power supply to agricultural services, three-phase power supply to industries in rural areas and UG cabling works in disaster-prone areas in the company(EPDCL) limits.

He said that tenders would be invited for the above works. It has been informed that suggestions and objections would be received from the public/consumers for transparency in these works. These documents are uploaded on the official website of the Judicial Commission www.judicialpreview.ap.gov.in.

The public/consumers can send their suggestions/objections on or before November 9 to the Judicial Commission’s e-mail id: judge-jpp@ap.gov.in or apjudicialpreview@gmail.com.

