May 14, 2023 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

A 40-year-old doctor died after the bike he was riding hit a median in Rambilli mandal in Anakapalli district on Saturday. The incident came to light after police registered a case on Saturday night. As per the police, M Murali Krishna, a doctor, was working in Atchutapuram SEZ. He received severe head injuries in the accident and died on the spot. Murali Krishna was a native of Munagapaka. His wife also works as a doctor at Aganampudi. Atchutapuram police have registered a case