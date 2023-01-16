Andhra Pradesh: dismembered body of man found in Anakapalli district

January 16, 2023 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A dismembered body of an unidentified middle-aged man was found under the Kattupalem bridge that falls under the Yelamanchili (Rural) Police Station limits, in Anakapalli district on Sunday afternoon.

The identity of the man, who the police say could be in the age of 40 to 45 years, is yet to be established.

The body was first discovered by a group of youth who were playing cricket nearby. The ball was hit in that direction and when a couple of youths ran behind it to fetch it, noticed a strong foul smell emanating from the area. On search they discovered the body that was dismembered, said inspector of Yelamanchili (Rural) Police Station Gafoor.

The body was highly decomposed and as per the initial assessment of the police and the forensic team, the man could have been murdered at least three to four days ago.

It appears that the deceased was murdered at some place else and the body was dumped here, said Anakapalli (Rural) DSP P. Srinivasa Rao.

The body was cut into pieces, and the police so far have recovered the upper torso, one leg, one hand and the severed head.

A dog squad and the CLUES team were pressed into service to gather leads.

To begin the investigation, the police have already put a missing person alert to all police stations, but so far they have not received any response.

It appears to be a case of sexual jealousy or some property dispute. The accused also appears to have used heavy choppers to chop the body into pieces, the officers investigating the case pointed out.