Andhra Pradesh: Digital Assistant among three arrested for stealing ₹13 lakh pension money in Anakapalli district

September 12, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

The Anakapalli district police on Tuesday arrested three persons, including a Digital Assistant of Jagayyapeta (Nakkapalli mandal) village secretariat, for allegedly committing theft of around ₹13.78 lakh, which was supposed to distributed to senior citizens as pension.

The arrested were identified as A Nani Babu (23), Digital Assistant of Janakayyapeta Secretariat, Rajayyapeta village, Nakkapalli mandal and native of Gajuwaka, D. Sai Kumar (23) of Gajuwaka and Ch. Sai (22) of Malkapuram

Addressing a press conference here, Superintendent of Police K.V. Murali Krishna said that the three youth were friends from childhood and were addicted to vices. They have decided to commit some crime for easy money to fund their vices. It was Nani Babu, who suggested the idea to commit theft of pension money which would be withdrawn from bank every month-end. They have decided to execute the idea on August 31. Before that, the trio had conducted recce along the route.

In order to escape from the police, the accused had reportedly designed a fake number plate for their bike. They had created three fake social media accounts which they used for communication.

On the day of the crime, August 31, Nani Babu and D. Venkateswara Rao, Welfare Assistant of the same sachivalayam, had gone to the bank on a bike and withdrew the cash. While they were returning, Nani Babu had reportedly alerted his two friends on the fake social media account. When they reached the specific place, Sai Kumar and Sai threw chilli powder on the face of Venkateswara Rao and snatched away the bag.

The SP said that after registering a case, the police have visited the crime scene and analysed the crime scene minute-by- minute. Acting on a tip-off, the accused were arrested.

Of the total property lost, about ₹12.92 lakh was recovered from them.

