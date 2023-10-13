More awareness needed on cybercrimes, says Andhra Pradesh DGP

October 13, 2023 05:57 am | Updated 04:55 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) K.V. Rajendranath Reddy has stressed the need for creating more awareness on cybercrimes.

Participating in the fourth Regional Conference of Joint Cyber Crime Coordination Team (VI) in the city on October 12 (Thursday), Mr. Rajendranath Reddy said that the police personnel must adopt the latest technologies to counter the challenges posed by cybercrimes.

The programme was jointly organised by Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre and the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nearly 50 senior police personnel from Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Odisha, Jharkhand, Union Territories of Lakshadweep, Anadaman & Nicobar Islands and Puducherry took part in the day-long meeting.

Ministry of Home Affairs Special Secretary (Internal Security) Shivagami Sunanda Nanda and Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner A. Ravi Shankar also participated in the meeting.

Ms. Shivagami Sundari Nanda spoke about the types of cybercrimes and explained how coordination among the States and Union Territories can help tackle the cases effectively. She also gave a presentation about the cyber crimes and answered the queries asked by the police personnel.

Exchange of information on cybercrimes among the States, research on cybercrimes, conviction, recovery of the property lost, prevention of cybercrimes related to women and children, exploring possibilities of Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT), usage of advanced equipment and technology, training to personnel and awareness programmes were discussed in the meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.