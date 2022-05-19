Andhra Pradesh: development still eludes tribal people, says B.V. Raghavulu

‘Education and health becoming extremely costly for them’

The development of the tribal people, for whom the revolutionary freedom fighter Alluri Sitharama Raju had sacrificed his life, still remains a distant dream with education and health becoming extremely costly, B.V. Raghavulu, Chairman of Sundarayya Vignana Kendram, Hyderabad, has said. He was speaking at a meeting orgainsed to mark the inauguration of the Alluri Sitharama Raju Vignana Kendram at Dabagardens here on Thursday.

Mr. Raghavulu said that the objective of the organisation was to promote rational thinking, cultural development and empathy toward others. The construction of the new building was intended to further the activities of the organisation, which has been extending yeoman services for the past several years, particularly, in the area of tribal health. He said that it was unfortunate that today scientific research was only aimed at how much returns its gives. AVK would focus on research that would be useful to the common people, cultural development through promotion of folk arts but not with an eye on profits as was being done by some film lyricists and directors. It would also analyse various issues like inflation and the reasons for the same and place them before the common people in an objective manner, he said.

Attributing the backwardness of North Andhra to the neglect by the rulers over the years, he said that AVK had conducted a study on it and submitted its report to the Justice Sri Krishna Commission. Similarly, Andhra University had also conducted a study on the same issue.

On the contention of the YSR Congress Party government to make Visakhapatnam as executive capital to foster the development of north Andhra, the CPI(M) leader said, “One section had grabbed lands in Amaravati and now the other section seems to be keen on doing the same in North Andhra.”

P. Madhu, Chairman of Makineni Basava Punnaiah Vignana Kendram, Vijayawada, explained about the research conducted by Alluri Vignana Kendram to save the tribal students from skin diseases like scabies by procuring medicines from across the country and distributing it to them. He said that economic reforms alone were not enough and called for a change in the outlook of the people towards the poor and socially deprived sections.

Ch. Narasinga Rao, Chairman of AVK, presided.

R. Sashiprabha, former Director of Medical Education, B. Ratna Kumari, former Director of Centre for Women’s Studies, AU, Tynala Vijay Kumar, former MLA, D.S/ Varma, secretary, Visakhapatnam Public Library, MVS Sarma, former MLC, Vijay Kumar of Vijay Nirman and Mavuri Venkata Ramana of CMR Group were among those who participated.