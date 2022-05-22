Andhra Pradesh: development in State has taken a backseat in YSRCP rule, says Ayyanna

‘Anakapalli jaggery market is on the verge of collapse’

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu has alleged that development has suffered a setback in the State in the last three years under YSR Congress Party rule and threw a challenge to its leaders for a debate on the issue.

Addressing the participants at the Mini Mahanadu of the TDP here on Sunday, Mr. Patrudu alleged that development has gone back by 10 years in the last three years due to the lopsided policies of the YSRCP government. He wondered as to what happened to the election promise of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy that his government would procure paddy from the fields of the farmers.

No action was taken against the accused, who had raped a six-year-old girl at Narsipatnam, he alleged. The local MLA had paid a compensation of ₹2 lakh. He questioned the inaction of the police in the case. The Anakapalli Jaggery Market, which had occupied the second position in the country, was on the verge of closure. He alleged that the Minister for Industries and IT Gudivada Amarnath was trying to sell the land belonging to the Thummapala Sugar factory, instead of working for the development of the factory.

Former Minister Bandaru Satyanarayana said that development of the State was only possible under the TDP rule. He alleged that Mr. Jagan had pushed the State into a debt trap. He also found fault with the YSRCP for nominating persons from Telangana State to the Rajya Sabha from Andhra Pradesh.

Telugu Mahila State president V. Anita said that the former MLA Peela Govind Satyanarayana had worked relentlessly for the development of Thummapala Surgar factory. She recalled that Mr. Govind had procured funds to the tune of ₹30 crore and paid the arrears of the farmers and workers.

TDP Anakapalli district president Peela Govind Satyanarayana presided.

TDP leaders Naga Jagadeeswara Rao, former MLC Pappala Chalapathi Rao, P.V.G. Kumar, Pragada Nageswara Rao and Adari Manju were among those who participated.