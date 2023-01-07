Andhra Pradesh: development eludes North Andhra region despite rich in natural resources, say leaders of various political parties

January 07, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Cutting across party lines, leaders from various political parties such as TDP, JSP, Congress, Lok Satta, CPI and CPI (M), have come together to take up the cause of development of North Andhra region at a meeting organised by former Congress Minister Konathala Ramakrishna, under the aegis of Uttarandhra Charcha Vedika, here on Saturday.

All the leaders were of the opinion that despite North Andhra region being unique in nature, it has not developed as desired and it was not given its due prominence by almost all political parties that had come to power.

Delivering the inaugural address, Mr. Konathala Ramakrishna said that the region is rich in agriculture, a PSU hub, it has many tourist and pilgrim spots and is rich in natural resources, but it has not developed as per the potential.

It has a rich centuries-old historical and cultural history and despite Vizianagaram being a seat of learning once, is now languishing at the bottom of the table. The same is the case with Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam districts, he said.

He pointed out that so far no speciality hospital has come up to treat the people suffering from CKD (chronic kidney disease) in Srikakulam and VIMS (Visakhapatnam Institute of Medical Sciences) lacked adequate number of doctors, despite it being set up over a decade ago. Still there is no road connectivity to many tribal areas in the Agency and people die while being ferried across in ‘Dolis’, he said.

“According to the 2011 census, about 82% of people in this region do not get proper drinking water and 59% have no access to modern toilets. We demand that at least 15% of the State Budget be allocated to this region,” said Mr. Ramakrishna.

Regional Boards

Lok Satta Party founder Jaya Prakash Narayana spoke about constituting regional boards for development of the region. “If North Andhra and Rayalaseema regions are to be developed, then regional boards have to be constituted and empowered,” he said. He also spoke about developing villages into small towns with all facilities and towns to small cities.

However, members of various unions of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant took objection and raised slogans when he spoke of privatisation of industries in general.

Irrigation projects

JSP leader Nadendla Manohar said that the State Government should focus on completing Sujala Sravanthi and Polavaram project, if it wants to develop this region. He also spoke in favour of constituting development boards for North Andhra and Rayalaseema. He was also critical of IT development in the State and said that over 50% of the seats were still empty in almost all the IT facilities in Visakhapatnam. “There is no effort in filing them up,” he said.

CPI State Secretary K. Ramakrishna said that many industries such as Amara Raja Batteries have moved away from the State due harassment by the leaders of the ruling party. He said that a state-wide agitation should be planned for the fast completion of projects such as Sujala Sravanthi and Polavaram. “Over 50% of the lands in North Andhra are not being irrigated due to lack of water and if the projects are completed then even the farmer of this region can have two to three crops a year,” he said.

VSP Maha Garjana

He also urged the leaders to join the VSP Maha Garjana that is being planned on January 30, to commemorate the completion of two years of the VSP agitation. “We are also organising a state-wide deeksha on the VSP on January 23, 24 and 25,” he said.

CPI (M) State Secretary V. Srinivasa Rao said that privatisation of the VSP is not acceptable as it was the pride of the region. “This region has become the dumping ground for all hazardous industries and it needs to be checked,” he said.

TDP leader Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu said that leaders and cadres, cutting across party lines, should join the movement to save North Andhra. He called for the formulation of an action plan. The TDP leader also accused the YSRC government of indulging in mass land grabbing and illegal mining.

Former Vice-Chancellor of Dravidian University K.S. Chalam said that all the water that is rightfully due to this region should be released and a special package be designed for the tribal areas.

AP PCC chief G. Rudra Raju, CPI leader J. Satyanarayana Murthy, MLC Raghu Varma, Beesetti Babji of Lok Satta and others spoke.