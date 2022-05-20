Andhra Pradesh: Deputy Tahsildar of Srikakulam dies after car overturns in Anakapalli district

Two others were injured in the accident

Deputy Tahsildar of Srikakulam (Rural) died, while two others including a Tahsildar were injured, when the car in which they were travelling reportedly overturned near Sankaram village under Anakapalie (Rural) Police Station limits in the district. The police suspect that overspeeding by the driver, who is also said to have received minor injuries, has led to the accident.

The deceased was identified as S. Satish (54), a resident of Srikakulam.

The injured were identified as N. Venkat Rao, Tahsildar, Srikakulam, and B. Srihari, Deputy Tahsildar, Ichchapuram

According to reports, the incident allegedly occurred during the intervening night on Friday when the revenue officials were heading to Vijayawada from Anandapuram. As per the injured persons, the driver of the vehicle drove the car in a negligent manner at a very high speed resulting in the accident.

While the three injured were shifted to hospital immediately, Satish died while undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Visakhapatnam.

Anakapalli (Rural) Police have registered a case.

Revenue Department officials expressed grief over the incident.