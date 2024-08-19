ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan asks officials to conduct grama sabhas on August 23

Published - August 19, 2024 06:54 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Villagers should be informed about the gram sabhas two days in advance, he tells officials in a virtual review meeting

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan in a video-conference with officials of the Panchayat Raj & Rural Development Department on the implementation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.

Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan asked officials to conduct grama sabhas (village meetings) on August 23 in all panchayats of undivided Visakhapatnam district.

At a virtual review meeting with officials of the Panchayat Raj & Rural Development Department, Mr. Pawan Kalyan discussed the management plan of the grama sabhas and the works being done under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

He directed officials to receive complaints from the public at the grama sabhas and ensure that they are resolved promptly, and suggested that awareness programmes be held two days in advance in order to make the public aware of the grama sabhas.

During the grama sabhas, the officials were asked to brief the public about the works to be undertaken in the current financial year 2024-25 and also to share the status of works in previous years.

Officials were advised to send messages to the cell phones of the villagers making them aware of the grama sabhas.

