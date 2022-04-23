Andhra Pradesh: Deputy CM, Minister visit venue of Chief Minister’s meeting in Sabbavaram mandal

They direct officials to make all arrangements for the meeting

They direct officials to make all arrangements for the meeting

Deputy Chief Minister Budi Mutyala Naidu visited Pydivada Agraharam village of Sabbavaram mandal of Anakapalli district along with the District Collectors of Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli districts on Saturday and inspected the arrangements being made for Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit on April 28

The Chief Minister is scheduled to distribute house site pattas to the poor on that day.

Mr. Mutyala Naidu directed the officials present to ensure that the beneficiaries do not face any inconvenience in the hot weather. Signage boards should be erected. He also asked the officials to look into the applications rejected and look into the possibility for their re-inclusion based on the eligibility criteria. He inspected the pylon, model house and the meeting venue.

Visakhapatnam Collector A. Mallikarjuna and Anakapalli Collector Patanshetty Ravi Subash explained to the Deputy Chief Minister about the arrangements.

Pendurthi MLA A. Adeep Raj and DIG S. Harikrishna were present.

Earlier, Minister Gudivada Amarnath also visited the site and directed the officials to ensure foolproof arrangements for the Chief Minister’s visit.