Andhra Pradesh: Deputy CM inaugurates new K. Kotapadu police station building

January 07, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Chief Minister B Mutyala Naidu, along with Anakapalli MP B. Satyavathi, inaugurated the new K.Kotapadu Police Station and K. Kotapadu Circle Office in Anakapalli district on Saturday. They were accompanied by DIG Visakha Range, S. Hari Krishna, and Anakapalli Superintendent of Police S. Gowthami.

The foundation stone for the building was laid during August 2021 by former SP (Visakhapatnam Rural) B Krishna Rao. The construction work for the station was supported by Mr. Mutyala Naidu.

Police Stations like A Koduru, Devarapalli, Cheedikada and V.Madugula will work under K.Kotapadu PS headed by Circle Inspector Tata Rao.

K.Kotapadu Police has one C.I, one S.I, two Assistant S.Is, six Head Constables and 20 constables.

Additional SPs, DSPs of Anakapalli and Parawada sub-division, and others were present.

