Visakhapatnam

Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM visits interior villages as part of ‘Gadapa gadapaku YSRCP’

Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM B. Mutyala Naidu. File
The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM July 28, 2022 01:04 IST
Updated: July 28, 2022 09:33 IST

Deputy Chief Minister Budi Mutyala Naidu interacted with people and asked them whether they are receiving the pension, rythu bharosa and Amma Vodi, as he participated in the ‘gadapa gadapaku YSRCP’ programme in Anakapalli district on Wednesday.

Later, he spent some time with the Anganwadi children and distributed books to them. He went around the colony and assured the villagers that all their problems would be addressed. Mr. Mutyala Naidu visited the Chirikivanipalem and Yadlavanipalem villages of K. Kotapadu Mandal in the Madugula constituency. He enquired about the performance of the village secretariat staff and volunteers and directed the officials to alleviate the grievances of the villagers.

K. Kotapadu ZPTC member E. Anuradha, MPP Reddy Mohan and Devarapalli Mandal YSRCP president Bure Babu Rao were among those who participated in the programme.

