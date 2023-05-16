ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister expresses displeasure over bankers’ poor performance in granting loans to tenant farmers

May 16, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

‘Percentage of loans disbursed by the banks to priority sectors in the State is low and targets are not met’

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Chief Minister Budi Mutyala Naidu has expressed his displeasure over the poor performance of banks in granting loans to tenant farmers, in the presence of Union Minister of State for Finance Bhagawat Kishanrao Karad.

Mr. Mutyala Naidu participated in a review meeting on the performance of banks across the State in a meeting held here on Tuesday. Mr. Karad chaired the meeting.

Speaking at the meeting, he said that the percentage of loans disbursed by the banks to priority sectors in the State was low and targets were not met. Even the private bankers were also not paying much attention to the loans given to the farmers despite the strict instructions given by the government, he addeds.

Mr. Mutyala Naidu, who is also the Panchayat Raj Minister, said that the bankers should increase the value of loans to SC and ST entrepreneurs for financially supporting them.

Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy also participated in the meeting.

