Andhra Pradesh: Democracy survives on stable govt. and able opposition, says Venkaiah

Former Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu interacting with former TDP MP P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju and Mizoram Governor K. Haribabu during a get-together in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

There is a need for a strong leader, a stable government and able opposition for a healthy democracy, former Vice-President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu has said.

“We now have a strong leader in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a stable government at the Centre. However, the opposition should play a more constructive role. This also holds good for the States,” said Mr. Naidu at a get-together organised by his friends in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

He was a bit critical of the role that being played by the Opposition in the Parliament. “The essence of sessions in the Parliament is constructive debate. Fighting and squabbling in the Houses are of no use. It is not desired. Rather, the time should be used for healthy debates. The same is applicable for the Assemblies too,” he said.

He cautioned that the media should play its role in highlighting the issues and not focus on sensationalising the news.

Earlier, speaking about his political career, he said that it was shaped in his formative days when he was a student of Andhra University and gave credit to leaders such as Tenneti Viswanadham, N.S.N. Reddy, P.V. Chalapathi Rao and Gouthu Latchanna.

India is on the move towards becoming a developed nation and it is progressing well, he said. “The PM’s formulae of reform, perform and transform is paying dividends,” he said.

The former Vice-President appreciated the doctors and the scientists for their contributions during COVID-19 pandemic. “It is because of their efforts that the Nation has passed through this phase,” he said.

Speaking on his post vice president stint, he said that he was enjoying ‘freedom’.

“Being the Vice-President of the country, there were some restrictions and a major of my daily schedule was taken up by protocols. Now, I am free. I intend to meet my friends and spend time with them,” he said.

Mr. Venkaiah Naidu also spoke on the importance of mother tongue. Earlier, Governor of Mizoram and Mr. Naidu’s close friend, K. Haribabu, reminisced the days spent by him and Mr. Venkaiah Naidu as student leaders in Andhra University.

He spoke about Mr. Naidu’s role in ‘Jai Andhra’ movement and how he was imprisoned during the Emergency in 1975. He also spoke about the contributions made by Mr. Naidu to the nation, Andhra Pradesh and Visakhapatnam, as an Union Minister and Parliamentarian. Former TDP Minister Kamineni Srinivas also spoke on the occasion.