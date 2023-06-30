Andhra Pradesh: Dalit and ST women stop Government Whip Karanam Dharmasri

June 30, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated July 01, 2023 12:14 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Dalit and ST women squatted on the road and stopped Government Whip Karanam Dharmasri from going ahead with his ‘Gadapa gadapuku YSRCP’ programme at Ratnampeta panchayat of Rolugunta mandal in Anakapalli district on Friday.

The women alleged that injustice was done to them in the YSR Jagananna Land Resurvey, at Panasalapadu revenue village, as a pilot project in September 2022. They were made part of the survey, and the survey officials had assured them that the records would be issued on their names. The officials later noted in the records that notices were served to them under 9 (2) and 10(2) and 11(1), though no such notices were issued to them, they alleged.

They also alleged that the mandatory gram sabha was not held but in the Draft Land Register (DLR) a false entry was made. The pattadar passbooks for the 28 acres of land, which was under their cultivation, were issued in the name of non-locals in Survey nos 2, 3, 4, 6 and 8 at Panasalapadu.

Inquiry ordered

The women demanded that the pattas issued in the names of non-locals be cancelled and an inquiry be conducted by the Joint Collector. When Mr. Dharmasri asked the MRO for a clarification, the MRO said that the land in question was in the possession of dalits and tribals, and he was not aware as to how pattas were issued on the names of non-locals, as the previous MRO was transferred. Girijan Sangham district leader K. Govinda Rao demanded an inquiry by the Joint Collector.

The Government Whip directed the MRO to send a report to the JC with a copy to him following which the women called off their protest.

