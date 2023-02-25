ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Cyber criminal dupes Anakapalli RDO of ₹50,000 by posing as District Collector, arrested

February 25, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau

A cyber criminal has reportedly duped Anakapalli Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) to the tune of ₹50,000 by posing himself as the Anakapalli District Collector.

According to the police, the accused had sent a message to RDO Chinni Krishna by posing as District Collector Pattanshetti Ravi Subhash. He had sent five gift coupons and sought ₹50,000. Without checking the veracity of the message, since it had the Collector’s photo, the RDO had sent the money. Later, Mr. Chinni Krishna had realised that he was cheated and lodged a complaint with the Anakapalli town police on February 10.

A team led by Anakapalli (Town) Police Station Inspector Mohan Rao has started the investigation. The police arrested a 27-year-old youth named Nikhil Goyal in Rishikesh in Uttarakhand for his alleged involvement in the crime. The accused was brought on transit warrant to Anakapalli district on February 24 and was sent in remand, Mr. Mohan Rao told the media here on Saturday. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“These days it is very easy to get pictures and details of the Collector, Superintendent of Police and any public servant through internet. People must be very cautious with such cyber fraudsters and they need to double check while doing transactions,” Mr Mohan Rao added.

Further investigation is on.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US