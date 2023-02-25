HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh: Cyber criminal dupes Anakapalli RDO of ₹50,000 by posing as District Collector, arrested

February 25, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau

A cyber criminal has reportedly duped Anakapalli Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) to the tune of ₹50,000 by posing himself as the Anakapalli District Collector.

According to the police, the accused had sent a message to RDO Chinni Krishna by posing as District Collector Pattanshetti Ravi Subhash. He had sent five gift coupons and sought ₹50,000. Without checking the veracity of the message, since it had the Collector’s photo, the RDO had sent the money. Later, Mr. Chinni Krishna had realised that he was cheated and lodged a complaint with the Anakapalli town police on February 10.

A team led by Anakapalli (Town) Police Station Inspector Mohan Rao has started the investigation. The police arrested a 27-year-old youth named Nikhil Goyal in Rishikesh in Uttarakhand for his alleged involvement in the crime. The accused was brought on transit warrant to Anakapalli district on February 24 and was sent in remand, Mr. Mohan Rao told the media here on Saturday. 

“These days it is very easy to get pictures and details of the Collector, Superintendent of Police and any public servant through internet. People must be very cautious with such cyber fraudsters and they need to double check while doing transactions,” Mr Mohan Rao added.

Further investigation is on.

