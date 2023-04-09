ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Customs officials seize 1,784 grams of smuggled gold and arrest a man in Eluru

April 09, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

‘The accused was trying to smuggle the gold from Chennai’

The Hindu Bureau

The Customs Division, Kakinada, busted a gold smuggling case and arrested a person who was allegedly trying to smuggle 1,784.5 grams in Eluru on April 8.

As per the officials, the accused was trying to smuggle the gold from Chennai. Customs officials of Customs Division, Kakinada, have intercepted the accused, who was travelling in a private bus from Chennai to Tanuku at Kalaparru Toll Plaza near Eluru in the early hours of April 8, and recovered the gold from him. The officials said that the foreign markings on the gold were deliberately erased to avoid detection.

The person who was caught with the gold was arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act 1962. The accused has been remanded in judicial custody by the Court of Special Judge to try Economic Offences, Visakhapatnam, on Sunday. Further investigation is on.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US