Andhra Pradesh: Customs officials seize 1,784 grams of smuggled gold and arrest a man in Eluru

April 09, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Customs Division, Kakinada, busted a gold smuggling case and arrested a person who was allegedly trying to smuggle 1,784.5 grams in Eluru on April 8.

As per the officials, the accused was trying to smuggle the gold from Chennai. Customs officials of Customs Division, Kakinada, have intercepted the accused, who was travelling in a private bus from Chennai to Tanuku at Kalaparru Toll Plaza near Eluru in the early hours of April 8, and recovered the gold from him. The officials said that the foreign markings on the gold were deliberately erased to avoid detection.

The person who was caught with the gold was arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act 1962. The accused has been remanded in judicial custody by the Court of Special Judge to try Economic Offences, Visakhapatnam, on Sunday. Further investigation is on.