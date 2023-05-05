Andhra Pradesh: CRPF personnel donate blood at Paderu in Alluri Sitharamaraju district

May 05, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - PADERU

A large number of CRPF personnel from various battalions donated blood in a blood donation camp organised by the Red Cross at Paderu in Alluri Sitharama Raju district on Friday. District Collector Sumit Kumar inaugurated the camp and lauded the CRPF staff for coming forward to donate blood.

CRPF personnel from Rudakota, Nurmati, G. Madugula and Pedabayalu belonging to the 198 Battalion and from Paderu related to 234 Battalion donated blood. CRPF Commandant 198 Battalion, Rajesh Pandey, Commandant of CRPF 234 Battalion, Sanjeev Dwivedi, were present. Paderu Circle-Inspector B. Sudhakar has also voluntarily donated blood. He said that it was his 26 th time donating blood. Assistant Collector Ashutosh Srivatsava, DRO P. Ambedkar and others were present.