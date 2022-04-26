Andhra Pradesh: crimes against women on the rise under YSRCP rule, alleges Telugu Mahila leader

‘A woman was insulted at the P.M. Palem Police Station in Visakhapatnam by the SI’

‘A woman was insulted at the P.M. Palem Police Station in Visakhapatnam by the SI’

Telugu Desam Party(TDP) Visakhapatnam Parliament Mahila president S. Ananthalakshmi has alleged that the law and order situation in the State has deteriorated and crimes against women are on the rise in the Jagan Mohan Reddy government.

Addressing a media conference here on Tuesday, Ms. Ananthalakshmi alleged that a woman was insulted at the P.M. Palem Police Station in the city by the SI. The woman, who was accused in a case, was called to the police station and verbally abused by the SI and made to sweep the floor. The Telugu Mahila leader said that she has already complained to the Police Commissioner on the issue but the latter has not initiated any action, so far. She said that she would approach the DGP, if necessary.

Referring to the rape of a woman in Vijayawada, the Telugu Mahila leader took exception to the action of AP Women Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma in issuing notices to former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and others for trying to obstruct her when she went to meet the victim.

On the YSR Congress Party government plan to hand over house site pattas to beneficiaries by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on April 28, she wondered why the State government was unable to hand over the houses constructed during the TDP rule in neighbouring Anakapalli.

Telugu Mahila general secretary G. Satya and Visakhapatnam South constituency Mahila president Kedari Lakshmi were present.