Andhra Pradesh: CPI(M) slams Amarnath for criticising party over support to Amaravati farmers

‘Party always stood for integrated development of the State’

Special Correspondent VISAKHAPATNAM
September 14, 2022 22:31 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Communist Party of India (Marxist) Anakapalli district secretary K. Lokandham has taken exception to the statements of Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath against the party for supporting the padayatra by farmers of Amaravati.

In a statement on Wednesday, Mr. Lokanadham said that the CPI(M) always stood for the integrated development of the State, particularly, North Andhra and Rayalaseema districts, which have remained backward. He said that the Telugu Desam Party and the YSR Congress Party should share the blame for the backwardness of North Andhra.

He sought that the Minister should question the Centre on its failure to implement the assurances given in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014. The Centre should be pulled up for the delay in the operationalisation of the South Coast Railway (S Co R) zone, for its decision on privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) and on the delay in the construction of the Tribal University and the Petroleum University.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that measures should be taken to start work on the Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanthi project, which could benefit the farmers of North Andhra. Steps should also be taken to revive the jute, ferro alloys and sugar factories in the region that were shut down.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app