Andhra Pradesh: CPI(M) slams Amarnath for criticising party over support to Amaravati farmers

‘Party always stood for integrated development of the State’

Communist Party of India (Marxist) Anakapalli district secretary K. Lokandham has taken exception to the statements of Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath against the party for supporting the padayatra by farmers of Amaravati.

In a statement on Wednesday, Mr. Lokanadham said that the CPI(M) always stood for the integrated development of the State, particularly, North Andhra and Rayalaseema districts, which have remained backward. He said that the Telugu Desam Party and the YSR Congress Party should share the blame for the backwardness of North Andhra.

He sought that the Minister should question the Centre on its failure to implement the assurances given in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014. The Centre should be pulled up for the delay in the operationalisation of the South Coast Railway (S Co R) zone, for its decision on privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) and on the delay in the construction of the Tribal University and the Petroleum University.

He said that measures should be taken to start work on the Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanthi project, which could benefit the farmers of North Andhra. Steps should also be taken to revive the jute, ferro alloys and sugar factories in the region that were shut down.