Andhra Pradesh: CPI(M) refutes TDP leader’s statement over delay in establishing Petroleum University

August 09, 2022 19:50 IST

‘Communists only sought fair compensation to farmers, agricultural labourers and others as per the Land Acquisition Act’

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) Anakapalli district committee has condemned the statements of former MLA and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy for holding the farmers of Vangali village and the Communist leaders for the delay in the establishment of the Petroleum University at Vangali in the erstwhile Visakhapatnam district.

In a statement here on Tuesday, party Anakapalli district committee secretary K. Lokanadham said that the Communists had never opposed the establishment of the university. They had only demanded payment of fair compensation to the farmers, agricultural labourers and others, who would be deprived of their lands, as per the Land Acquisition Act, 2013.

Mr. Lokanadham called upon Mr. Satyanarayana Murthy to read the LA Act, 2013, if he was not aware of the provisions. He recalled that in the A.P. Reorganistion Act, 2014, it was mentioned that Central Institutions like Petroleum University and IIM should be established in the erstwhile Visakhapatnam district. The TDP leader was saying that the Petroleum University would be shifted elsewhere, he said.

He recalled that Mr. Murthy should remember as to who was responsible for failing to do justice to the displaced farmers, when he was an MLA and the TDP was in power. The farmers had approached the AP High Court when the TDP government had failed to do justice to them. The court had issued interim orders directing the government to pay compensation but the latter failed to implement the orders due to which the problem has been pending to this day, Mr. Lokanadham said.

He ridiculed the TDP leader for trying to pass the buck by blaming the CPI(M) for the delay in the establishment of the university.