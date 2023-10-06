Andhra Pradesh: CPI(M) lodges complaint in NGT against Ramky for ‘releasing industrial effluents’ into sea

October 06, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The CPI(M) has lodged a complaint in the National Green Tribunal (NGT) against the management of Ramky Pharmacity Private Limited(Ramky), alleging that the company is releasing industrial effluents from the industries in the pharmacity, without proper treatment, into the sea. This is resulting in the destruction of marine wealth, the party alleged.

Addressing a media conference here on Friday, CPI(M) State secretariat member K. Lokanadham alleged that some of the industries were releasing their effluents into the ponds in nearby villages and depriving farmers of their water sources for cultivation. The chemicals in the pollutants had resulted in the large-scale death of fish in the ponds several times in the past. The management of Ramky had also dug a new tank, adjacent to Tanam village, and was releasing the effluents into it, he alleged.

He said that the CPI(M) leader Ganisetty Satyanarayana and he (Mr. Lokanadham) had lodged a complaint with the AP Pollution Control Board (APPCB) and the District Collector in the past. They approached the NGT through an Advocate Shravan Kumar. They said that the NGT has issued notices to the Central and State government departments and the Ramky management.

‘Flouting of green belt norms’

Mr. Lokanadham alleged that the Ramky management had violated the green belt norms by putting up for sale the land, abutting Thadi village, to the industries. He said that the industries have to develop a green belt for 250 metres outside their factories. But, Ramky management had started selling the land meant for green belt, to the industries, he alleged.

This was polluting the atmosphere in the village and causing health issues among the residents. Though the governments have been talking of shifting of the villagers, it was not being done. The government has issued a GO allotting 50 acres of land as a ‘landfill’ to the industries. All the pharma industries in North Andhra are bringing their effluents to pharmacity and dumping them in the landfill. This was further causing pollution of the groundwater, he alleged.

The government has already ordered closure of all borewells at Thadi village. The CPI(M) leader also alleged that the Ramky management was releasing the effluents into the drains at Thanam and Parawada villages during the rains. During nights, the pollutants were being released into the atmosphere through the chimney stack. Mr. Lokanadham said that the CPI(M) had already lodged several complaints on the issue in the past. He added that the party would launch a public agitation, if no action was taken in this regard.

