Andhra Pradesh: CPI(M) condemns arrest of party leaders ahead of CM’s visit

August 04, 2022 21:16 IST

Party seeks their unconditional release

The CPI(M) has condemned the arrest of its Anakapalli district leaders in connection with the visit of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to Payakaraopeta to attend the wedding of the daughter of YSRCP leader Peddapati Ammaji on Thursday.

Party Anakapalli district secretary K. Lokanadham said that M. Appalaraju and M. Rajesh were illegally arrested. He described it as a ‘murder of democracy’ to arrest someone in connection with the visit of the Chief Minister. He alleged that it has become a practice to arrest the party leaders, whenever the Chief Minister visited any district.

He wondered why the YSR Congress Party government was afraid of the CPI(M) leaders. He questioned the wisdom of the government in conducting searches at the homes of the party leader after 11 p.m. The police had also not spared the houses of those living beside the homes of the CPI(M) leaders, he alleged.

He demanded unconditional release of the arrested party leaders.