Visakhapatnam

Andhra Pradesh: CPI(M) condemns arrest of party leaders ahead of CM’s visit

Special Correspondent VISAKHAPATNAM August 04, 2022 21:16 IST
Updated: August 04, 2022 21:16 IST

The CPI(M) has condemned the arrest of its Anakapalli district leaders in connection with the visit of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to Payakaraopeta to attend the wedding of the daughter of YSRCP leader Peddapati Ammaji on Thursday.

Party Anakapalli district secretary K. Lokanadham said that M. Appalaraju and M. Rajesh were illegally arrested. He described it as a ‘murder of democracy’ to arrest someone in connection with the visit of the Chief Minister. He alleged that it has become a practice to arrest the party leaders, whenever the Chief Minister visited any district.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He wondered why the YSR Congress Party government was afraid of the CPI(M) leaders. He questioned the wisdom of the government in conducting searches at the homes of the party leader after 11 p.m. The police had also not spared the houses of those living beside the homes of the CPI(M) leaders, he alleged.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He demanded unconditional release of the arrested party leaders.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...