Andhra Pradesh: CPI (ML) New Democracy seeks introduction of three capitals bill in the present session of Assembly

Party leaders allege neglect of North Andhra, Rayalaseema by successive governments

The CPI (ML) New Democracy has alleged that both the ruling YSR Congress Party government and the Opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) are utilising the issue of decentralisation and three capitals to fan regional passions and thereby improve their political prospects.

The CPI (ML) members staged a protest at the Gandhi statue, near the GVMC, here on Monday, in protest against the attitude of both the YSRCP and the TDP on the issue. They alleged that instead of organising healthy debates on the issue, both the parties were indulging in allegations and counter allegations and promoting hatred among the people of different regions. They demanded introduction of the three capitals bill in the present session of the Assembly.

Party leader Y. Kondaiah told media persons said that though the State has abundant natural resources, there were disparities in development of different regions of the State. North Andhra and Rayalaseema regions were neglected and remain neglected, he alleged. The aspirations of the people of these two regions were neglected by the successive governments and it was being continued, he said.

He recalled that the two committees, which were appointed to suggest the capital and administration of the State, prior to bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, had suggested decentralisation of development and decentralisation of administration. The CPI (ML) as also a number of intellectuals and civil society organisations had given several suggestions to both the committees. They had suggested people-centric development, removal of disparities among regions and development of all regions, Mr. Kondaiah said.

He demanded that the State government come out with a more comprehensive bill on the three capitals, with people-centric development as the agenda, and introduce it the ongoing Assembly session.

POW State general secretary M. Lakshmi, IFTU State vice-president M. Venkateswarlu, Arunodaya Sanskrutika Samakhya Visakhapatnam district general secretary K. Nirmala and POW district president S. Venkatalakshmi were among those who participated in the protest.