Andhra Pradesh: CPI derides ruling party on lack of development

No power vested with any elected representatives, alleges Ramakrishna

Communist Party of India (CPI) State secretary K. Ramakrishna took potshots at Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy over his recent statement that elected MLAs would not be given party tickets to contest the next Assembly elections if they failed to live up to people’s expectations.

Addressing a press meet, Mr. Ramakrishna said that it was absurd on the part of the Chief Minister to make such statements when he himself has retained all powers without delegating them to the ruling party’s elected representatives, including Ministers, and sought to know what the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government had done for the State in its three years in power.

“The Chief Minister had stated on the floor of the Assembly that the Polavaram project would be completed, but now Irrigation Minister Ambati Rambabu says that nothing can be said regarding the deadline for completion of the project,” the CPI leader said.

“The debt of the State has already touched ₹8 lakh crore, and it would mount to ₹10 lakh crore by the time Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy completes his term as Chief Minister,” Mr. Ramakrishna alleged, adding that there was no development anywhere in the State.

“Only the managements of Adani and Aurobindo companies had met the Chief Minister at the World Economic Forum Meet at Davos, and they too had only reiterated what they had already said in the past regarding investments in A.P.,” he alleged.

Criticising Special Chief Secretary K. Vijayanand for describing the agreement on solar power at Davos as a ‘trendsetter’, the CPI leader said that the agreement envisages purchase of a unit of power at ₹2.49 while the open market rate was only ₹1.99. The CPI leader said that the agreement would be under implementation for 25 years and the State would have to bear a burden of ₹22,500 crore.

Mr. Ramakrishna demanded that the State government come out with an explanation over the failure of two lakh students in the SSC examination this year, and sought that a roundtable be conducted on the issue with academicians and Teacher MLCs. The CPI is ready to conduct a roundtable on its own if the government fails to do so, he said.

CPI State assistant secretary J.V. Satyanarayana Murthy and district secretary M. Pydiraju were present.