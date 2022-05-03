Andhra Pradesh: couple electrocuted in Alluri Sitharamaraju district

A couple reportedly were electrocuted at Kantabamsuguda area under Araku Valley Police Station limits in Alluri Sitharamaraju district on Tuesday. The deceased were identified as G. Dombudora aged around 35 years and G. Parvathi, aged around 25 years.

According to reports, at around 7.30 a.m., Dombudora reportedly came in contact with electric wires while drying up clothes near his house. His wife Parvathi, who tried to rescue him, was also electrocuted.

As per the locals, the victims are survived by a four-year old daughter.

The bodies were shifted to the area hospital for post-mortem.

Araku police have registered a case.