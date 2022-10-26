A contract teacher from Pedabayalu mandal alleged that she was cheated by a Mandal Education Officer from the Agency area of Alluri Sitaramara Raju district,. The woman alleged that the MEO, who is already married, has sexually exploited her under the pretext of marriage since the last five years, but later cheated on her. Sub-Inspector of Pedabayulu Police Station P. Manoj Kumar said that they have approached the woman and have asked her to lodge a complaint to take further action.
Andhra Pradesh: contract teacher alleges cheating by MEO on the pretext of marriage
