Andhra Pradesh: Construction industry to strike work on April 9

The move is in protest against a steep rise in input costs

The construction industry will observe a ‘work holiday’ and stop work at all the construction sites to protest against the unprecedented hike in prices of all materials, in response to a call given by various associations, on April 9.

CREDAI-AP, NAREDCO, AP, Chamber of Commerce, Builders Association of India (BAI), licensed technical persons, Architects Association and SABCA and the CREDAI-Visakhapatnam Chapter will participate in the strike, according to E. Ashok Kumar, honorary secretary, CREDAI-Visakhapatnam.

Besides cement, steel, sand, electrical items, the prices of nearly 241 items used in construction sector, have increased manifold. The escalation ranged from 40 to 50%. The result was that the cost of a house has gone up as never before. It will have a negative impact on the buyer and adversely affect the construction industry, which has already been hit hard by the pandemic and other issues, says Mr. Ashok Kumar.