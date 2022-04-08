Andhra Pradesh: Construction industry to strike work on April 9
The move is in protest against a steep rise in input costs
The construction industry will observe a ‘work holiday’ and stop work at all the construction sites to protest against the unprecedented hike in prices of all materials, in response to a call given by various associations, on April 9.
CREDAI-AP, NAREDCO, AP, Chamber of Commerce, Builders Association of India (BAI), licensed technical persons, Architects Association and SABCA and the CREDAI-Visakhapatnam Chapter will participate in the strike, according to E. Ashok Kumar, honorary secretary, CREDAI-Visakhapatnam.
Besides cement, steel, sand, electrical items, the prices of nearly 241 items used in construction sector, have increased manifold. The escalation ranged from 40 to 50%. The result was that the cost of a house has gone up as never before. It will have a negative impact on the buyer and adversely affect the construction industry, which has already been hit hard by the pandemic and other issues, says Mr. Ashok Kumar.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.