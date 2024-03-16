Andhra Pradesh Congress chief Sharmila vows to save Visakhapatnam Steel Plant from privatisation

March 16, 2024 11:41 pm | Updated 11:41 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Andhra Pradesh Congress president Y.S. Sharmila on Saturday announced that the Congress is committed to save Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, from privatisation. She said that the party was committed to the declaration that was made in the presence of the public at the ‘Visakha Ukku-Telugodi Hakku’ held at Trishna Grounds in Visakhapatnam Steel Plant premises in Ukkunagaram, here on Saturday. Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy was present as the chief guest.

Ms. Sharmila said that meeting was organised on the steel plant premises to tell the public about the party’s stand after the BJP decided to privatise the steel plant only to get the valuable 35,000 acres of land owned by the it. Unfortunately, her brother Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who ruled the State for five years, also supported the BJP’s decision as he did not fight honestly against the move, she alleged. Ms. Sharmila alleged that both Mr. Chandrababu Naidu and Mr. Jagan worked for BJP and never worked for the people of the State.

“However, on behalf of the Congress, I assure you all that once the party comes to power at the Centre, we will take action against the privatisation of steel plant and bring captive mines to the plant. This apart, the Congress will also give Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh within 10 days after Rahul Gandhi is elected as the Prime Minister,” said Ms. Sharmila.

Recently Mr. Naidu had allied with BJP. The Congress leader questioned the TDP as to what is the purpose of allying with the BJP, which decided to privatise the Visakha Steel Plant and had not given special status,

“So both TDP and YSR Congress have cheated the people of Andhra Pradesh. The Congress is the only right choice for people of the State for Rajanna Rajyam like what her father proved in the past,” she said.

Earlier, senior leaders N. Raghuveera Reddy, M.M. Pallam Raju and Jesudasu Seelam spoke.

The meeting was presided over by Gidugu Rudraraju, former president of the State Congress party.

A large number of party workers, leaders of RINL Steel Plant and leaders from the CPI and the CPI(M) spoke.