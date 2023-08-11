ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: complete pending works at Padmapuram Gardens by August 16, ITDA Project Officer directs officials

August 11, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - PADERU

The Hindu Bureau

Paderu Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Project Officer V. Abhishek has instructed the officials to complete pending tourism works at Padmapuram Gardens by August 16 and inaugurate them He said that in the view of tourists, the ITDA has been constructing ‘Tree Huts’ facility for accommodation and directed the authorities concerned to complete it within the given deadline. He said that a food court ‘Giritej’ is being constructed, where tribal cuisines will be available. He said that a ‘Giri Mart’ is also coming up at the gardens, where tribal products will be sold. He also discussed over the creation of amenities at Chaparai waterfall in Dumbriguda mandal. He said that works for the cottages at Kottavalasa have been going on at a fast pace.

