Andhra Pradesh Coastal Zone Management Authority directs Visakhapatnam District Collector to conduct probe into ‘illegal’ structure on the coast

JSP corporator lodges a complaint on the issue

Published - September 30, 2024 06:50 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh Coastal Zone Management Authority (APCZMA) wrote to Visakhapatnam District Collector M.N. Harendhira Prasad to conduct a probe into an alleged illegal structure on the coast in the city and take appropriate and immediate action as per provisions of the coastal regulatory zone rules and notifications.

The authority stated that they received a complaint from corporator P.L.V.N. Murthy Yadav from Visakhapatnam regarding construction of ground and first floor buildings for a resort at Thimmapuram in survey number 329/5A Kapuluppada village of Bheemunipatnam mandal in GVMC falling in CRZ-III without obtaining CRZ clearance.

Referring to the complaint, the authority said that two people including Ommi Apparao and Ommi Sanyasi Rao had utilised the site to construct the bar and restaurant on June 23, 2022. They have been running the business for the last one and a half years. They took plan approval for residential purposes, but were utilising commercial activities.

