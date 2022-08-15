Andhra Pradesh: CM to visit Atchutapuram in Anakapalli district on August 16

Special Correspondent VISAKHAPATNAM
August 15, 2022 23:42 IST

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will be arriving here at the airport at 10.20 a.m. on Tuesday. He will fly to Atchutapuram in Anakapalli district where he will inaugurate ATC Tyres AP Private Ltd at the SEZ.

He will commission the tyre manufacturing unit and will also lay the foundation stone for some other units.

He will start from Atchutapuram at 12.40 p.m. and will reach the airport at 12.50 p.m..

He will then proceed to Marripalem in the city to visit the house of Visakhapatnam South MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar. He will bless the recently married son of Ganesh Kumar. He will leave for Gannavaram from the airport at 1.40 p.m.

Meanwhile, the city police made elaborate arrangements in view of the Chief Minister's visit to the city.

