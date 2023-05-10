Andhra Pradesh CM to inaugurate Sea Harrier Museum, Indoor Sports Arena in Visakhapatnam on May 11

May 10, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate the Sea Harrier Museum on Beach Road and Indoor Sports Complex in MVP Colony of Visakhapatnam on May 11 (Thursday).

The Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) initiated the Sea Harrier Museum project in 2020 after the authorities concerned took over the Rajiv Smrithi Bhavan for the purpose.

The museum will feature Sea Harrier, a fighter plane which was decommissioned by the Indian Navy. It has been brought from Goa. All the artefacts in the museum will give a detailed presentation of the history of this fighter plane to the visitors.

The Sea Harrier Museum is a component of the Integrated Museum and Tourism Complex project of the VMRDA. This will be an additional attraction for tourists on Beach Road, after INS Kursura Submarine Museum and TU-142 Aircraft Museum.

In 1983, Indian Navy acquired 30 British-made Sea Harriers jump jets and stationed those at the INS Viraat. The Sea Harriers were decommissioned along the INS Viraat in 2017.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy will also inaugurate the Indoor Sports Arena complex constructed by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) at MVP Colony at a cost of around ₹20 crore. The inauguration of this complex has been pending since November last year.

The arena has a basketball court, six badminton courts and a volleyball court with synthetic flooring on its ground floor. The main hall has a retractable seating facility. Separate dormitory facility is available for boys and girls on the first floor, apart from a TV lounge and a boardroom where chess, table tennis and billiards events can be organised.

Two swimming pools for adults have been constructed. The GVMC has also constructed a children’s play arena and an open gymnasium. The complex has cellar parking facility. Solar panels have been set up on the roof of the building to meet the energy demand of the complex partially.

During his visit, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to lay the foundation stones for Kapu Bhavan at Yendada and Fish Landing Centre at Bheemunipatnam. He will also inaugurate a statue of Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy at the ACA-VDCA Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy Stadium at Madhurawada.

