Andhra Pradesh CM should convince Modi to stop VSP privatisation, says CPI(M)

Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

CPI(M) Floor Leader in the GVMC, B. Ganga Rao, has appealed to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to prevail upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make an announcement on the withdrawal of the decision to privatise the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), during the latter’s visit to the city.

In a letter to the Chief Minister on Sunday, Mr. Ganga Rao recalled that resolutions had already been adopted in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly and Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Council against the privatization of the VSP. “All political parties in the State are opposing the decision to privatize the VSP, which was established after several struggles,” he said.

“The Chief Minister should impress upon the Prime Minister to honour the sentiments of the people of Visakhapatnam and withdraw the decision. Captive mines should also be allocated to the steel plant,” said Mr. Ganga Rao.

He appealed to the Chief Minister to lead a delegation of Visakha Ukku Porata Committee (VUPPC) leaders, the Mayor and Floor Leaders of various political parties in the GVMC to the Prime Minister on the issue.