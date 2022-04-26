Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to lay foundation for construction of 2.79 lakh houses: Jogi Ramesh

Mr. Ramesh said a total of 2,79,000 houses, including 1,00,000 houses in urban areas and 1,79,000 in the rural areas would be constructed and the CM would hand over pattas to the beneficiaries

Mr. Ramesh said a total of 2,79,000 houses, including 1,00,000 houses in urban areas and 1,79,000 in the rural areas would be constructed and the CM would hand over pattas to the beneficiaries

Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh inspected the arrangements being made for the distribution of house site pattas to beneficiaries, along with Deputy Chief Minister P. Rajanna Dora and Heavy Industries and IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath, at Pydivada Agraharam village of Sabbavaram mandal in Anakapalli district on April 26.

Later, speaking at the Government Circuit House in the city, Mr. Ramesh said that Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy would lay the foundation for construction of Jagananna Houses at Pdydivada Agraharam on April 28. A total of 2,79,000 houses, including 1,00,000 houses in urban areas and 1,79,000 in the rural areas would be constructed and the Chief Minister would hand over the house site pattas to the beneficiaries.

The Housing Minister said that a total of 31 lakh house pattas would be distributed in the State under the Jagananna Housing scheme and construction of houses would be launched by the Chief Minister. He said that decentralisation of administration would lead to development of all regions in the State.

Minister for Heavy Industries and IT Gudivada Amarnath said that the layout at Pydivada Agraharam was developed in 300 acres. A total of 5,000 acres was acquired and 75 layouts were developed in the district. The objective of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was to provide houses to all eligible poor persons.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister and Tribal Welfare Minister P. Rajanna Dora and Heavy Industries Minister Amarnath held a review meeting. Viaskhapatnam MP MVV Satyanarayana, MLA Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, MLC Varudhu Kalyani, GVMC Commissioner Lakshmisha, Joint Collector Viswanathan, Anakapalli JC Kalpana Kumari and MLA Adeep Raj were among those present.