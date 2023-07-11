HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy expresses condolences for the victims of Darshi accident

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy asked the officials to provide better medical facilities to the people who suffered injuries. He also wanted the officials to stand by the bereaved families.

July 11, 2023 11:20 am | Updated 11:20 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao
Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. File

Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. File | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has grief over the loss of lives in a road accident that happened near Darshi in Prakasam district. He expressed his deep condolences to the bereaved families.

Mr. Jagan, on July 11, asked the officials to provide better medical facilities to the people who suffered injuries. He also wanted the officials to stand by the bereaved families. The CM was also apprised of the rescue and relief operations by the officials concerned.

Seven people died in the road accident when the bus in which they were traveling fell into the NCP canal while the bus driver tried to avoid hitting a vehicle coming in the opposite direction. A marriage party was traveling in the bus which was going from Podili to Kakinada. About 18 others travelling in the bus were injured.

