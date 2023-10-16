Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan inaugurates Infosys facility, says he will shift to Vizag in December

October 16, 2023 02:46 pm | Updated 02:46 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, while inaugurating the Infosys Development Centre (IDC) in Visakhapatnam on October 16, said Visakhapatnam has the potential to become a tier-1 city. He also took the opportunity to inform the delegates that he would be shifting to Vizag by this December.

The CM said, “The inauguration of Infosys’ Visakhapatnam Development Centre is a landmark moment in the city’s growth story. We acknowledge the support of Infosys in giving impetus to the city’s IT landscape and developing its overall ecosystem through community building. We are confident that this centre will not only give a massive boost to employment in the city but will also strengthen Visakhapatnam’s sustainability story through Infosys’ ESG commitments and efforts.”

Addressing the employees and top brass of the IDC management in their campus in Rushikonda Hill No.2, the Chief Minister said, “Vizag has the potential to become like Hyderabad, Bangalore, or Chennai. Though we don’t have a tier-1 city after the bifurcation of the State, we have Vizag which is the biggest city in Andhra Pradesh. We have very prestigious institutions here generating 12,000 to 15,000 engineers every year. The city also has IIM, National Law University, four medical colleges, and 12 degree colleges. This apart, exclusive civilian international airport is also coming up probably by the next two years from now.”

“We have quite a few public sector companies also the Defence’s Eastern Naval Command. We have strong port-based infrastructure existing in Visakhapatnam and Gangavaram, and a third one is coming up in Srikakulam. Even I have asked my officers to look for a premise for me to shift here. I was hoping for October maybe it will happen in December,” the Chief Minister added.

The Chief Minister noted that after the launch of Infosys in Visakhapatnam, other companies will follow the bandwagon. This will give a big push to the IT firms and employees as well, and help the authorities to create an ecosystem that can make the Visakhapatnam as the one of the IT destinations in the country, and the world as well, he added.

“We have Adani Data Centre, which is coming up shortly. This is to have the submarine cable coming from Singapore. It will be ready in two years and will house a lot of cloud-based activity. I am convinced that Infosys will do wonders in Vizag by housing 1,000 employees, and I hope they will take this to a higher number shortly. Vizag is the destination where dreams come true with the support of the State government and my public as well,” said the Chief Minister.

