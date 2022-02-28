Andhra Pradesh CM is trying to stifle voice of dissent, alleges former Minister

‘Nine cases have been booked against me, but what wrong have I committed?’

‘Nine cases have been booked against me, but what wrong have I committed?’

Former TDP Minister Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu on Monday lashed out at the police department, alleging that it was trying to arrest him at the behest of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who wants to stifle all voices of dissent.

Releasing a video message on Monday from Narsipatnam, Mr. Patrudu said that a large contingent of police from another district had come to arrest him on February 23. “They booked nine cases against me, but my question is what wrong have I committed,” the TDP leader said.

According to Mr. Patrudu, he had only raised his voice against the ‘corruption’ being committed by YSRCP leaders.

He alleged that YSRCP leaders including the present MLA of Narsipatnam have a stake in ganja smuggling and illegally mining of gemstones from a forested area in Golugonda mandal.

“Instead of booking cases against them, the police are booking cases against those who are raising their voice in protest,” the former Minister alleged.

The TDP leader further claimed that laterite was also being mined illegally from Nathavaram mandal, and that it was being done with the tacit support of the police and Forest Department officials.

He urged the Collector and other officials to put and end to the ‘illegal activities’.