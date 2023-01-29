HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh: Class X girl prefers death to marriage in Anakapalli district

Parents decided to perform her marriage with maternal uncle and asked her to discontinue studies, say police

January 29, 2023 05:44 pm | Updated 05:44 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau

A 17-year-old girl reportedly ended her life by consuming pesticide, after her parents decided to perform her marriage and asked her to discontinue her studies at Mallavaram village under Atchutapuram police station limits in Anakapalli district. As per the police, the girl K. Dhanalakshmi, a Class X student, had attempted suicide by consuming pesticide a few days ago, after her parents told her that she would have to marry her maternal uncle. The girl was immediately shifted for treatment in the district and later shifted to the King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam. She died while undergoing treatment on Saturday. Circle Inspector Murali Rao registered a case. Further investigation is on. Those who are in distress can contact helpline 100.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.