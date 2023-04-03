ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Class 10th students need to pay special attention while appearing for science examination on April 13, says Visakhapatnam DEO

April 03, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

‘While there will be a single question paper, they will be given two answer sheets, one each for physical science and biological science’

The Hindu Bureau

A woman consoling her daughter who broke down after entering the SSC examination centre at AU High School in Visakhapatnam on Monday. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

The students appearing for the Class X examinations will have to pay special attention while appearing for the science exam to be conducted on April 13. Officials said while there will be a single question paper for both physical science and biological science, two answer sheets will be given to students. Students have to write answers on separate booklets.

Speaking to The Hindu, Visakhapatnam District Educational Officer L. Chandrakala said that due to the change in the science paper examination pattern from this year, the School Education Department (SDE) started conducting pre-final examinations and practice tests for students from October last.

The questions from 1 to 16 are related to physical science and from 17 to 33 are related to biological science. Students will be given two booklets of 12 pages each to write answers separately.

“But generally in examinations, students have a habit of answering easy questions first. So students should have to pay more attention while attempting the science paper. However, due to the practice, it will be easy for them. Our invigilators will also alert them” said Ms. Chandrakala.

If students write answers related to biological science on the booklet with questions related to physical science, they will not be valuated. The invigilators were directed to alert the students every 15 minutes while writing the science exam.

On the other hand, the first day of examinations in the district started peacefully on Monday. Out of a total of 27,855 students, 132 students did not appear for the exam.

“There were no untoward incidents on Monday. All the officials including Visakhapatnam Collector A. Mallikarjuna have inspected the examination centres,” said Ms. Chandrakala.

The government appointed M. Jyoti Kumari as the district invigilator for the examinations.

Simultaneously, the Open School examinations started at 2.30 pm and ended at 5.30 pm. Out of 827 students, 782 appeared for the exam.

