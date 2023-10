October 10, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Andhra University Registrar M. James Stephen was felicitated by Andhra University alumnus and Andhra Pradesh State Crime Investigation Department (APCID) chief Nidigattu Sanjay at the latter’s camp office in Vijayawada on Tuesday. Mr. Sanjay praised that the university was being developed on par with other world universities by introducing various novel programmes and projects, and following the principles of the New Education Policy.